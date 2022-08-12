Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Three Key Matchups Ahead Of This Weekend's Clash

After a well fought 1-0 win away to Everton last Saturday, Chelsea next play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, a match that never fails to disappoint.

As Chelsea and Tottenham prepare to face each other on Sunday, here are three key matchups that are likely to hold great significance as to how the match will play out.

Kalidou Koulibaly vs Harry Kane

Koulibaly excelled on his competitive debut for Chelsea last weekend in the victory over Everton, playing 75 minutes before being replaced by fellow new signing Marc Cucurella.

Kalidou Koulibaly challenges with Everton's Dwight McNeil in last Sunday's victory at Goodison Park. IMAGO / Action Plus

Spurs proved last weekend with their 4-1 dismantling of Southampton that their front line of Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane are out to cause some real damage this season, so this will be Koulibaly's first real experience of what the Premier League's elite has to offer in terms of goal threat. Can he keep England captain Kane quiet?

The 29-year old talisman didn't actually score against the Saints last weekend but his influence cannot be underestimated. His workrate from deep and his impressive link up play is something that everyone has become so accustomed to and it is something the Chelsea team will need to keep under wraps. However, Koulibaly will be tasked with stopping Kane from doing what he does best - finding the back of the net - and he'll need to be on his A-game to prevent that from happening.

It will certainly be a tough test for the Senegalese international, but one that Chelsea supporters hope he passes with flying colours.

Mason Mount vs Ryan Sessegnon

These two players both had differing starts to the campaign last weekend. Mount generally struggled to assert his influence on the game against Everton, while Ryan Sessegnon scored Spurs' opener at St. Mary's on Saturday.

With Mount becoming one of Chelsea's more influential players in the past season and a bit, he will be key to how Chelsea perform this weekend and he will hope he can produce a performance that will keep Thomas Tuchel's winning record against Tottenham as Blues boss intact - so far, he has played five and won five.

Mason Mount applauding the Chelsea supporters IMAGO / Cover-Images

Sessegnon's solid performance against Southampton holds him in good stead to continue this momentum going into Sunday and it will be fascinating to see how two players who are full of energy down their respective sides of the pitch attempt to stifle each other in what should be a really entertaining duel.

N'Golo Kante vs Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

N'Golo Kante played a full 90 minutes against Everton last weekend and looked unlikely to start this weekend, but with Thomas Tuchel confirming in his pre-match press conference this afternoon that Mateo Kovacic is set to miss this weekend's game with a knee injury, Kante is likely to start once again at the Croatian's expense.

He will be coming up against Højbjerg, who has grown into an extremely well rounded player as his time at Spurs has progressed.

As cliche as it sounds, it will be very interesting to see which midfield department comes out on top - Kante will provide the workrate and ability to recover possession while Højbjerg's own ability to win the ball back and often start attacks from deep could make for great viewing.

As well as these matchups, there are likely to be several other battles across the pitch and hopefully the supporters of both of these two clubs and neutrals alike will tune in on Sunday to watch what promises to be a fascinating spectacle.

