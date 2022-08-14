Skip to main content

Chelsea vs Tottenham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Here is where to watch Chelsea's first home game of the season against Tottenham in the UK and USA.

After beating Everton at Goodison Park last week, Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to get all three points against Antonio Conte's Tottenham side.

Whenever these two sides meet it is always a spectacle and this fixture has produced one of the best games in the Premier League, 'The battle of the Bridge'.

It's a tough second fixture for both teams but with Spurs basically revamping a large majority of their squad, they will be heading into this game on a high.

Stamford Bridge Chelsea

However, what Chelsea fans saw of Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella against Everton will give them confidence going into today's London Derby.

With all of that in mind, here is where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 16:30pm BST, 14th August

United States of America

Eastern time 12:30pm ET, 14th August

Pacific time: 09:30am PT, 14th August

Central time: 11:30am CT, 14th August

Where to Watch / Live Stream

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky GO.

If you are watching in the USA, you will be able to watch the game on Telemundo & USA Network.

Read More Chelsea News

Lukaku Belgium
News

Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan

By Kieran Neller51 minutes ago
Chelsea celebrating
Features/Opinions

Opinion: How Saturday's Premier League Affects Chelsea

By Kieran Neller11 hours ago
Jorginho and Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

'These Are The Games You Want To Play' - Kai Havertz On The London Derby

By Connor Dossi-White11 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Barcelona Over Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

By Kieran Neller12 hours ago
Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Report: Scottish Side Celtic Submit Offical Bid For Chelsea's Ross Barkley

By Connor Dossi-White13 hours ago
Chelsea Mural of Mason Mount
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Loves About Chelsea And London So Much

By Melissa Edwards16 hours ago
Timo Werner
News

Watch: Timo Werner Scores On Second Debut For RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings16 hours ago
Eden Hazard
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Some Of Chelsea's Best Goals Against Spurs

By Connor Dossi-White19 hours ago