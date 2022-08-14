Chelsea vs Tottenham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League
Here is where to watch Chelsea's first home game of the season against Tottenham in the UK and USA.
After beating Everton at Goodison Park last week, Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to get all three points against Antonio Conte's Tottenham side.
Whenever these two sides meet it is always a spectacle and this fixture has produced one of the best games in the Premier League, 'The battle of the Bridge'.
It's a tough second fixture for both teams but with Spurs basically revamping a large majority of their squad, they will be heading into this game on a high.
However, what Chelsea fans saw of Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella against Everton will give them confidence going into today's London Derby.
With all of that in mind, here is where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 16:30pm BST, 14th August
United States of America
Eastern time 12:30pm ET, 14th August
Pacific time: 09:30am PT, 14th August
Central time: 11:30am CT, 14th August
Where to Watch / Live Stream
Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky GO.
If you are watching in the USA, you will be able to watch the game on Telemundo & USA Network.
