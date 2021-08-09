Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea vs Villarreal: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Super Cup

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Chelsea face Villarreal in the UEFA Super on Wednesday night at Windsor Park.

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side face Unai Emery's Europa League winning side in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday night to fight for the bragging rights across Europe.

E8LhtL0WYAEDx-y

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Villarreal on Wednesday 11 August:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Super Cup clash live on CBS Sports.

Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia)

Full list of officials here.

