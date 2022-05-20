Chelsea vs Watford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

It's the final game of the 2021/22 campaign. Chelsea have all but clinched third and Champions League qualification, while Watford's relegation back down to the Championship has already been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night against Leicester City so will be looking to go one step better this weekend to end the season on a win.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Watford on Sunday 22 May:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00 EST

Pacific time: 08:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

