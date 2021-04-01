Chelsea vs West Brom: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Domestic football is back following the March international break and Chelsea will be looking to continue where they left off as they remain unbeaten in Thomas Tuchel's first 14 games in charge. Meanwhile West Brom currently sit in 19th position and 10 points adrift from safety.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus West Brom on Saturday 3 April

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: David Coote

Full list of officials here.

