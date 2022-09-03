Chelsea Vs West Ham 2-1 Player Ratings

The first half saw little to no action, with either side trying to get a hold of the game. Mateo Kovacic had the best chance of the half but his shot went just wide of the post.

The away side took the lead after Edouard Mendy failed to punch away the ball causing West Ham to put the ball back in the box where Michail Antonio stabbed the ball home.

Only four Minutes after coming on, Ben Chiwell managed to grab Chelsea's equaliser, after a long ball sent over the top by Thiago Silva found the English left back who managed to slot the ball through the goalkeeper's legs and into the goal.

In the dying moments of the game, Chilwell swung a cross into a dangerous area in the West Ham penalty area where Kai Havertz smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Just after the reset, the game saw more drama when Maxwell Cornet put the ball in the back of the Chelsea net but VAR ruled the goal out due to a foul on Mendy in the build-up.

Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 5

Chelsea's number one didn't have much to do today, made a few good saves but his failed attempt to punch the ball away caused West Ham to score the first goal.

Reece James - 7

James came back into the Chelsea side today after dropping out of the squad last week due to illness. The English international looked good back in the right-wing back position and caused West Ham a lot of problems down the right-hand side.

Wesley Fofana - 7

Fofana made his debut today as a Chelsea player and showed what he was all about. The Frenchmen looked strong in tackles and played the part in Thomas Tuchel's three centre-back formation.

Thiago Silva - 7

Once again one of Chelsea's best players on the pitch, solid at the back and managed to create the chance for Chelsea's first goal.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6

The Senegalese defender looked good again today, was hardly tested but was there when needed.

Marc Cucurella - 5

Cucurella looked like he struggled today, was poor from corners and could be replaced by Chilwell next game after the goal the substitute scored.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6

The 26-year-old looked fairly comfortable back in the Chelsea midfield and showed how versatile the player can be after switching from right wing back to centre mid in various games the season.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

This was the Croatian's first start in a while after returning from injury and it is still clear to see. It wasn't one of Kovacic's best games but he will slowly return to running the Chelsea midfield.

Conor Gallagher - 6

Today was one of Gallaghers better games after a string of poor performances. Looked better today but still doesn't fit perfectly into Chelsea midfield yet.

Raheem Sterling - 6

After scoring in his last two games Sterling looked on form however today the English international wasn't on his best game and didn't really have any chances.

Christian Pulisic - 5

Pulisic wasn't really involved in the game too much and struggled to create chances. Chelsea was poor in the first half and didn't really help the American.

Ben Chilwell - 9

Chiwell came on in the 72nd minute and completely changed the game for the Blues today. Scoring Chelsea's first and assisting the second. well deserved man of the match.

Armando Broja - 7

After signing a new six-year contract with the club, Broja came on and nearly scored straight away, showing promise he could start soon.

Mason Mount - 5

Mount came on and struggled to make an impact on today's game, looked off his game after Tuchel has changed the formation.

Kai Havertz - 8

Havertz came off the bench and probably played the best he has all season. The German international scored Chelsea's winner, maybe being dropped has brought the best out of him

Jorginho - 5

Came on late and didn't really make an impact, probably needed the rest.

