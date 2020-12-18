Chelsea vs West Ham: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side have lost their last two outings after a run of 17 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus West Ham on Monday 21 December:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via Sky Go.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Full list of officials here.

