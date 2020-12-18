Chelsea vs West Ham: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Monday at Stamford Bridge.
Frank Lampard's side have lost their last two outings after a run of 17 games unbeaten in all competitions.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus West Ham on Monday 21 December:
----------
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
----------
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via Sky Go.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.
----------
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Full list of officials here.
----------
