Chelsea vs West Ham: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side have lost their last two outings after a run of 17 games unbeaten in all competitions. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus West Ham on Monday 21 December:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via Sky Go. 

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

----------

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Full list of officials here.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

