Chelsea vs West Ham: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea welcome West Ham United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost their last three matches in all competitions at home, including Wednesday's shambolic 4-2 defeat to Arsenal.

West Ham are without a win in their last two league games, losing to Brentford before drawing to Burnley ahead of the London derby on Sunday.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus West Ham on Sunday 24 April:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 14:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 09:00 EST

Pacific time: 06:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC Sports.

