Chelsea vs West Ham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

After Tuesday's dreadful result against Southampton, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that his side can get back on track against London neighbours West Ham United.

Fortunately for the German, he will have a few new players who can help his side bounce back.

Wesley Fofana, who joined from Leicester City, will probably slot straight in at the back, probably replacing Cesar Azpilicueta.

With N'Golo Kante still being injured and Mateo Kovacic not 100% fit, Denis Zakaria could also be handed an unexpected start.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won't be available for this London derby due to the injury he sustained when his house got robbed in Barcelona.

Fortunately for Tuchel, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are set to return to the side after a brief spell out due to injuries.

With all that in mind, here is where you can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham United game.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 15:00pm BST, 3rd September.

United States of America

Eastern time 11:00am ET, 3rd September.

Pacific time: 08:00am PT, 30th August.

Central time: 10:00am CT, 3rd September.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

Due to the 3pm blackout in the UK, the Chelsea vs West Ham United game isn't live on TV.

If you are watching in the USA, you will be able to watch the game on Peacock.

