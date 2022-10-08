Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Confirmed Line-ups
Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League with hopes of climbing up the table, before the top four clash of Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur kicks off later on today.
Graham Potter has finally hit the ground running after his debut draw against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League at the start of last month, with two out of two victories against Crystal Palace and AC Milan.
It's another expected three points for the new head coach as his team prepare to face a side sitting in relegation and who haven't managed an away win so far this season.
With the likes of Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante sidelined, it seems Potter is attempting to work through the gaps with seven changes to the line up from mid-week.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the battle at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea XI
Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK)
Cesar Azpilicueta Trevoh Chalobah Kalidou Koulibaly
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Jorginho Conor Gallagher Marc Cucurella
Christian Pulisic Mason Mount
Kai Havertz
Wolves XI
Diego Costa
Goncalo Guedes Daniel Podence Adama Traore
Joao Moutinho Matheus Nunes
Jonny Toti Gomes Max Kilman Nelson Semedo
Jose Sa (GK)
The return of Diego Costa will be a fascinating reunion in West London as he makes only his second appearance for the Wanderers but with his side's poor goal-scoring form, he may be wishing he was back in blue by the end of it.
