Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News

IMAGO / Colorsport

All the team news as Chelsea take on Wolves in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace.

The Blue's host a Wolves side who have one win all season, and have just sacked their manager Bruno Lage. The club have not appointed a permanent manager, and Chelsea will play a team with no clear direction as of yet.

Diego Costa is set to feature, on an anticipated return to Stamford Bridge.

MArc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella returns for Chelsea.

Team News:

Marc Cucurella is set to return after missing the Palace game with a throat problem. N'Golo Kante will miss the game, but is expected to be back soon as he recovers from the injury that has kept him out since the Tottenham game.

Wesley Fofana will miss the game, and will miss the next four weeks due to a sprained knee he suffered in the game against AC Milan. Carney Chukwuemeka trained today, and may be in contention for the squad.

Wolves have a long list of casualties. Pedro Neto will be out until after the World Cup after having surgery on a knee injury. Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are recovering from ACL Tears, and Raul Jimenez is nursing a knock.

Nathan Collins is still serving his suspension from the red card he received for a foul on Jack Grealish, and Ruben Neves is also suspended.

