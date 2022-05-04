Chelsea vs Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side fell to defeat last weekend against Everton after Richarlison's second-half goal. Wolves were also on the receiving end of a defeat, a heavy one, following a 3-0 home loss to Brighton.

Wolves have lost their last three league matches in a row and will be hoping to stop the rot against the Blues in the capital on Saturday.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Wolves on Saturday 7 May:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.

