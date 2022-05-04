Skip to main content

Chelsea vs Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side fell to defeat last weekend against Everton after Richarlison's second-half goal. Wolves were also on the receiving end of a defeat, a heavy one, following a 3-0 home loss to Brighton. 

Wolves have lost their last three league matches in a row and will be hoping to stop the rot against the Blues in the capital on Saturday.

imago1011716888h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Wolves on Saturday 7 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network. 

imago1010208592h (1)
imago1011151813h
imago1008863343h
imago1011664695h
imago1011715040h
imago0043570706h
imago1011712116h
imago1010656730h
