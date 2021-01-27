Chelsea vs Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his first game following his appointment less than 24 hours before kick-off in west London, as he succeeds Frank Lampard.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Wolves on Wednesday 27 January:
----------
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 18:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 13:00 EST
Pacific time: 10:00 PST
----------
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports and available via the BT Sport app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.
----------
Referee: Craig Pawson
Full list of officials here.
----------
