Chelsea vs Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his first game following his appointment less than 24 hours before kick-off in west London, as he succeeds Frank Lampard.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Wolves on Wednesday 27 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 18:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:00 EST

Pacific time: 10:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports and available via the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Full list of officials here.

