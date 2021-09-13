Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League
Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's men play their first game of the 2021/22 Champions League campaign, which starts their defence of the title that they clinched all the way back in May against Manchester City in Porto.
They welcome the Russian side to west London and will be keen to kick their group stage campaign off to a winning start.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Zenit on Tuesday 14 September:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.
US customers can view the Champions League clash on ESPN+.
