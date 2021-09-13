September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's men play their first game of the 2021/22 Champions League campaign, which starts their defence of the title that they clinched all the way back in May against Manchester City in Porto.

They welcome the Russian side to west London and will be keen to kick their group stage campaign off to a winning start.

1006515012

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Zenit on Tuesday 14 September:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on ESPN+.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33186794
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

USATSI_16695504
News

Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic 'Still in Treatment' Following Ankle Injury Setback

sipa_33164384
News

Chelsea Team News: Christian Pulisic & N'Golo Kante Ruled Out of Zenit Clash

sipa_32355215
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

1006152878
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich 'Working' to Sign Chelsea's Timo Werner in January

1000694657
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Inter Milan Pair Due to Romelu Lukaku's 'Suggestion'

1003913130 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Fantastic' Thiago Silva Following 'Necessary' Decision to Play Against Aston Villa

sipa_35001712
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon UEFA Player of the Year Jorginho