Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's men play their first game of the 2021/22 Champions League campaign, which starts their defence of the title that they clinched all the way back in May against Manchester City in Porto.

They welcome the Russian side to west London and will be keen to kick their group stage campaign off to a winning start.

SIPA USA

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Zenit on Tuesday 14 September:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on ESPN+.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube