Chelsea Women Aim For First Ever Victory Away At Paris Saint-Germain

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The UEFA Women's Champions League campaign kicks off with a cracker.

Chelsea Women were back in action over the weekend after a successful international break, as they beat Everton 3-1 thanks to a double from Pernille Harder and an injury time effort by Niamh Charles. 

It was the club's first match without Emma Hayes, as the head coach continues to recover from the emergency surgery she went through last week, and means Chelsea open their Champions League account tomorrow night without her. 

Assistant coach Denise Reddy will be leading from the touchline in France and the stage is set for a very competitive face off against Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea women v PSG in the Champions League

Chelsea scoring vs PSG back in 2019.

Last meeting

These two sides have only ever met twice before, at the quarterfinal stage of the 2018/19 Champions League campaign, where Chelsea came out the aggregate victors. 

The Blues secured a 2-0 home win before suffering a 2-1 defeat at the Stade Jane-Bouin, moving through to the semifinals on goals scored and knocking out the Parisians along the way.  

It means that the West Londoners would be making club history if they were able to kick off their 2022/23 tournament with three points on Thursday. 

Current form

Chelsea head into the tie on the back of three consecutive victories in the WSL, after that shocking opening day defeat versus Liverpool, but have only managed a single clean sheet whilst scoring 10 goals to PSG's 11. 

The French giants are unbeaten so far this season, with the only mar on their record being a 2-2 draw versus Le Havre and currently sit second in Division 1 Feminine. 

Everything is pointing towards a classic game in Paris and here's how you can watch it live

