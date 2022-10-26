Skip to main content
Chelsea Women Are Ready For A Big Battle In The UEFA Champions League

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Chelsea Women Are Ready For A Big Battle In The UEFA Champions League

They face off Vllaznia tonight after seeing off PSG last week.

Chelsea kicked of their UEFA Women's Champions League campaign in style with a first ever away victory at Paris Saint-Germain last week, as Millie Bright's header secured all three points in a dominant 1-0

They now turn their attention to matchday two of the group stages with Kingsmeadow ready to host Albania's KS Vllaznia Shkoder this evening

Blues captain Magdalena Eriksson says her team are more than ready to progress through the tournament, and finally bring home Ol' Big Ears, after falling short at the last stage versus Barcelona two seasons ago. 

Magdalena Eriksson

Eriksson in action against PSG. 

"By reaching the final [in 2021] we’ve learnt that we have it in us to go all the way," Eriksson said in her pre-match press conference. 

"That brings a big confidence to the group that we know that we can do it. We definitely have the quality in the squad to go all the way. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Last year we really had to understand the difficulty of a group stage where it’s six games, it’s a really hectic game schedule. 

"You have to focus on your recovery and do all those things right so I think that’s what we will take with us into this group stage.

Pernille Harder celebrating v Brighton and Hove Albion

Pernille Harder celebrating on the weekend as Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in the WSL. 

"I’m just really pleased we got off to a really good start and got three points in a tough away game and now we want to keep that momentum going."

Chelsea will ultimately have to beat Real Madrid and PSG for their spot in the knockouts, but first have to overcome Vllaznia on their debut Champions League campaign, tonight at 8pm (BST). 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Conor Gallagher v RB Salzburg
Match Coverage

Conor Gallagher On Why The Chelsea Team Love Working For Graham Potter

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal In Principle With RB Leipzig For Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea In Final Stages

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Unsure Of Future At Club

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

BREAKING: Laurence Stewart Confirmed As New Chelsea Director

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
News

Report: Chelsea Continue Contract Talks With Jorginho

By Luka Foley
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd v Brighton and Hove Albion
Match Coverage

UEFA Women's Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Vllaznia

By Melissa Edwards
Mateo Kovacic celebrating v RB Salzburg
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Provides Update On Mateo Kovacic

By Stephen Smith