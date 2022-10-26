Chelsea Women Are Ready For A Big Battle In The UEFA Champions League
Chelsea kicked of their UEFA Women's Champions League campaign in style with a first ever away victory at Paris Saint-Germain last week, as Millie Bright's header secured all three points in a dominant 1-0.
They now turn their attention to matchday two of the group stages with Kingsmeadow ready to host Albania's KS Vllaznia Shkoder this evening.
Blues captain Magdalena Eriksson says her team are more than ready to progress through the tournament, and finally bring home Ol' Big Ears, after falling short at the last stage versus Barcelona two seasons ago.
"By reaching the final [in 2021] we’ve learnt that we have it in us to go all the way," Eriksson said in her pre-match press conference.
"That brings a big confidence to the group that we know that we can do it. We definitely have the quality in the squad to go all the way.
Read More
"Last year we really had to understand the difficulty of a group stage where it’s six games, it’s a really hectic game schedule.
"You have to focus on your recovery and do all those things right so I think that’s what we will take with us into this group stage.
"I’m just really pleased we got off to a really good start and got three points in a tough away game and now we want to keep that momentum going."
Chelsea will ultimately have to beat Real Madrid and PSG for their spot in the knockouts, but first have to overcome Vllaznia on their debut Champions League campaign, tonight at 8pm (BST).
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa
- Chelsea Defender Reece James Doubt For World Cup Despite Injury Boost
- Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
- Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Be A Target For AC Milan In January
- Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Was Close To Joining Napoli This Summer
- Report: Premier League Set To Stage A Pre-Season Tournament In The USA
- Report: Thiago Silva's Wife Confirms Plans To Stay At Chelsea
- Report: Romelu Lukaku Will Not Return To Chelsea In January