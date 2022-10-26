Chelsea Women Are Ready For A Big Battle In The UEFA Champions League

Chelsea kicked of their UEFA Women's Champions League campaign in style with a first ever away victory at Paris Saint-Germain last week, as Millie Bright's header secured all three points in a dominant 1-0.

They now turn their attention to matchday two of the group stages with Kingsmeadow ready to host Albania's KS Vllaznia Shkoder this evening.

Blues captain Magdalena Eriksson says her team are more than ready to progress through the tournament, and finally bring home Ol' Big Ears, after falling short at the last stage versus Barcelona two seasons ago.

Eriksson in action against PSG. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"By reaching the final [in 2021] we’ve learnt that we have it in us to go all the way," Eriksson said in her pre-match press conference.

"That brings a big confidence to the group that we know that we can do it. We definitely have the quality in the squad to go all the way.

"Last year we really had to understand the difficulty of a group stage where it’s six games, it’s a really hectic game schedule.

"You have to focus on your recovery and do all those things right so I think that’s what we will take with us into this group stage.

Pernille Harder celebrating on the weekend as Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in the WSL. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"I’m just really pleased we got off to a really good start and got three points in a tough away game and now we want to keep that momentum going."

Chelsea will ultimately have to beat Real Madrid and PSG for their spot in the knockouts, but first have to overcome Vllaznia on their debut Champions League campaign, tonight at 8pm (BST).

