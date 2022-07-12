Chelsea Women Full Fixture List For The 2022/23 Super League Season
The Women's Super League has revealed the full list of fixtures for the new season with the reigning champions Chelsea kicking off their campaign away at West Ham United.
The Blues managed to clinch the 2021/22 title on the final matchday with a point in it between them and second placed Arsenal.
September 2022
Sunday 11th September 14:00 - Chelsea v West Ham United
Sunday 18th September 14:00 - Liverpool v Chelsea
Sunday 25th September 14:00 - Chelsea v Manchester City
October 2022
Sunday 16th October 14:00 - Everton v Chelsea
Sunday 23rd October 14:00 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea
Sunday 30th October 14:00 - Chelsea v Aston Villa
November 2022
Sunday 6th November 14:00 - Manchester United v Chelsea
Sunday 20th November 14:00 - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
December 2022
Sunday 4th December 14:00 - Leicester City v Chelsea
Sunday 11th December 14:00 - Chelsea v Reading
The WSL then has a scheduled month-long winter break with no football being played until mid-January.
January 2023
Sunday 15th January 14:00 - Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 22nd January 14:00 - Chelsea v Liverpool
February 2023
Sunday 5th February 14:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
An international break is likely to make up the remainder of February, in addition to the fifth-round ties of the Vitality FA Cup.
March 2023
Sunday 5th March 14:00 - Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion
Sunday 12th March 14:00 - Chelsea v Manchester United
Sunday 26th March 14:00 - Manchester City v Chelsea
April 2023
Sunday 2nd April 14:00 - Aston Villa v Chelsea
Sunday 23rd April 14:00 - Chelsea v Leicester City
Sunday 30th April 14:00 - West Ham United v Chelsea
May 2023
Sunday 7th May 14:00 - Chelsea v Everton
Sunday 21st May 14:00 - Chelsea v Arsenal
Sunday 28th May 14:00 - Reading v Chelsea
