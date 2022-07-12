Skip to main content

Chelsea Women Full Fixture List For The 2022/23 Super League Season

The Women's Super League has revealed the full list of fixtures for the new season with the reigning champions Chelsea kicking off their campaign away at West Ham United. 

The Blues managed to clinch the 2021/22 title on the final matchday with a point in it between them and second placed Arsenal. 

Captain Magdalena Eirksson lifiting the BWSL trophy last season. 

September 2022

Sunday 11th September 14:00 - Chelsea v West Ham United 

Sunday 18th September 14:00 - Liverpool v Chelsea 

Sunday 25th September 14:00 - Chelsea v Manchester City 

October 2022

Sunday 16th October 14:00 - Everton v Chelsea

Sunday 23rd October 14:00 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea 

Sunday 30th October 14:00 - Chelsea v Aston Villa

Sam Kerr taking a selfie with the league trophy and her golden boot.

November 2022

Sunday 6th November 14:00 - Manchester United v Chelsea

Sunday 20th November 14:00 - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

December 2022

Sunday 4th December 14:00 - Leicester City v Chelsea 

Sunday 11th December 14:00 - Chelsea v Reading

The WSL then has a scheduled month-long winter break with no football being played until mid-January. 

Pernille Harder celebrating Chelsea's third goal versus Manchester United. 

January 2023

Sunday 15th January 14:00 - Arsenal v Chelsea 

Sunday 22nd January 14:00 - Chelsea v Liverpool 

February 2023

Sunday 5th February 14:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 

An international break is likely to make up the remainder of February, in addition to the fifth-round ties of the Vitality FA Cup. 

Millie Bright

March 2023

Sunday 5th March 14:00 - Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sunday 12th March 14:00 - Chelsea v Manchester United

Sunday 26th March 14:00 - Manchester City v Chelsea 

April 2023

Sunday 2nd April 14:00 - Aston Villa v Chelsea 

Sunday 23rd April 14:00 - Chelsea v Leicester City 

Sunday 30th April 14:00 - West Ham United v Chelsea 

Bethany England in training for the Euros. 

May 2023

Sunday 7th May 14:00 - Chelsea v Everton 

Sunday 21st May 14:00 - Chelsea v Arsenal 

Sunday 28th May 14:00 - Reading v Chelsea 

