Chelsea Women Need Fifth Consecutive Victory as They Face Brighton

Chelsea sit in third of the WSL table, equal on nine points with second placed Arsenal and leaders Manchester United and will need yet another three points if they want to continue applying the pressure on their fellow title challengers.

Brighton and Hove Albion remain in 10th after their 4-0 defeat against the Red Devils and have the joint-worst defence in the league, tied with Leicester City, on nine goals conceded.

But this fixture is never really that straight-forward. The Blues have two wins in their last five encounters against the Seagulls and will be needing a big performance if they want to leave with the victory.

IMAGO / PA Images

Last meeting

It was 0-0 back in January at Broadfield Stadium with a frustrated Chelsea side kept out of Megan Walsh's net, despite having 26 attempts and over 10 corners to their name.

Sam Kerr was out through injury though, and it never felt like Emma Hayes' squad were going to find a way through.

Current form

The Blues haven't lost a game since their opening day defeat versus Liverpool and most recently toppled Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stages.

Brighton too lost their first game of the season and have already been dealt zero points from Arsenal and Man United but did manage to see off Reading in between.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Everything would suggest that Chelsea are set to walk away triumphant tomorrow evening, but you just never know with these two teams.

