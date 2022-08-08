Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are scheduled to kick off the Women's Super League season at Stamford Bridge for only the second time in their history, having previously hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019/20 opening day fixture.

This time around the Blues will be facing rivals West Ham United and the club are expected to sell a record amount of seats.

Chelsea v Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. IMAGO / PA Images

Emma Hayes' side brought in 25,000 attendees in 2019 but after the ground-breaking success of the Euros tournament, which saw England lift the trophy at Wembley stadium in front of a record-setting crowd, that number is expected to increase.

There are now tickets available in each of the stands except for the Shed End and the general sale is accessible to anybody who has an account with Chelsea, with prices starting from £9 for adults and £1 for juniors and seniors, whilst season ticket holders will be able to claim one for free.

The West Londoners are one amongst a handful of WSL sides, including Arsenal and Manchester City, who have pledged to hold a selection of matches at the club's primary ground during the new campaign.

The tie against the hammers will take place on 11 September at 12:30 with the men's game set for the 10th away at Fulham, so the ground will remain in perfect condition for both sides.

