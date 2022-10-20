Chelsea Women See Off Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 In Champions League Opener

Millie Bright's opener was enough to see Chelsea leave Paris with all three points in matchday one of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stages.

PSG set out with a high press straight from kick off and were mostly successful in pinching the ball from Chelsea players all over the pitch.

Erin Cuthbert was the first player in the white away strip to draw a foul and a free kick from the hosts' forceful hounding, but Guro Reiten could only hit the wall from 20 yards out of the goal.

It was then a slow 15 minutes with the only action coming from a yellow card handed to Kadeisha Buchanan at centre-half for kicking out at Kadidiatou Diana.

Bright found the net just before the half hour mark from a whipped in Cuthbert ball.

The Scot's initial corner was cleared but the English defender managed to find the second attempt at the far post, before side footing it into the roof of Sarah Bouhaddi's net on the half volley.

There wasn't much of a response from the Parisians despite their very vocal support in the stands at the Stade Jean-Bouin, as the Blues continued to apply the pressure.

Sam Kerr tried her luck against an out-of-position goalkeeper, after winning the ball high up the field, with a shot from 30 yards out, but Bouhaddi managed to get back just in time and make the catch.

The second half started in a similar way to the first with PSG wanting to come out and set the tone.

They had their most well-worked attack of the game three minutes in following some cute give and go's outside of the penalty area, but Laurina Fazer's volley was eventually too high to trouble Ann-Katrin Berger between the sticks.

Gerard Precheur's side fell into a good rhythm for the remainder of the half but couldn't seem to force any standout saves from the keeper.

Kerr had a late opportunity to double the visitors' lead but couldn't direct the ball from a cross supplied by substitute Rytting Kaneryd, as her header went up and over the crossbar.

Precheur's late yellow card on the touchline, punishing his abuse towards the referee, was one of the final incidents in Paris as Chelsea follow WSL rivals Arsenal, with an opening three points in this year's Champions League.

