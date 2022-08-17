Chelsea Women vs Olympique Lyon | Pre-season | Where To Watch
Chelsea kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with their first match of the Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) against European giants Olympique Lyonnais.
The Blues will contest their first ever WICC campaign after qualifying for the friendly tournament through winning both the Women's Super League title and securing their fourth FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.
The competition consists of four teams, including North American stars in the defending champions Portland Thorns and the first ever Mexican side C.F Monterrey, who will face off in two double headers played across as many days as the victors meet in the decider on Saturday.
Emma Hayes' side will first tackle the UEFA Champions League holders Lyon on Wednesday evening in Portland, with an unusual kick off set for 6.06pm PDT (2.06am UK time), before the home side take on Monterrey two and a half hours later.
Should Chelsea progress, they will then face the winners of the all-North American tie to see if they can be crowned the best in the world.
How to watch/ follow along
Chelsea Women's social media channels will be providing live updates including commentary on their Twitter page.
The match will also be streamed on DAZN's dedicated women's football YouTube channel, with US residents able to catch the game on ESPN.
