Chelsea's Predicted Lineup vs Leeds United | Premier League

Here is our predicted lineup for the Leeds United vs Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge.

GK - Edouard Mendy

I mean, who else is going to start? 

RCB - Cesar Azpilicutea

Even though he didn't start last weekend, I think the captain will return to the starting XI against Leeds.

CB - Thiago Silva

Unless there is an injury or he needs rested, Thiago Silva has to start for Thomas Tuchel's side. When he isn't in the team you can notice the drop in quality.

LCB - Kalidou Koulibaly 

Kalidou Koulibaly is looking like an absolute bargain already. In the games we've seen of him, he looks like the real deal.

Kalidou Koulibaly Thomas Tuche

Hopefully he can keep this form up and help Chelsea to three points at Elland Road on Sunday.

RWB - Reece James

Even though Ruben Loftus-Cheek played really well against Tottenham as the right wing-back, it's Reece James' best position.

James can play at centre-back but he offers so much more to the team in that full-back role.

CM - Jorginho

It's a no-brainer that Jorginho starts. Currently, he's the only fit senior midfielder, if you don't count youth players.

CM - Conor Gallagher

With N'Golo Kante being out injured, I was split between Loftus-Cheek or Conor Gallagher for this position.

Conor Gallagher
However, I have gone for Gallagher as he offers a bit more of a creative presence from midfield, something Chelsea need.

LWB - Ben Chilwell

I don't think Tuchel knows who his best left-back is honestly, so I can see Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella being swapped out for a little bit until the German figures out who suits his system better.

With the Spaniard getting a start against Spurs, I think Tuchel will play Chilwell on Sunday afternoon.

RW - Mason Mount

Mason Mount is not really a right-winger but he's the best option the Blues have on that right side of attack currently.

With Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech also being linked with a move away, there is no way Tuchel tries to change something this weekend.

LW - Raheem Sterling

He's still yet to get his first goal in Chelsea blue but I think Sunday could be the day we see Raheem Sterling's first goal for the club.

Raheem Sterling

As previously mentioned, Tuchel is struggling in the winger department at the moment and he didn't buy Sterling just put him on the bench.

ST - Armando Broja

This is nothing against Kai Havertz but Chelsea are lacking a focal point up top and I think Armando Broja is what is needed.

It looks like Tuchel doesn't want to let the youngster leave so that means he has a plan for him.

In my opinion, that plan is to make him the star man up top in his side. Who knows though, maybe he surprises us all and plays Kepa up top.

