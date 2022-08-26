Chelsea's Predicted XI Vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea need to dust themselves down after last week's shambles of a performance against Leeds United and get themselves in order to get back to winning ways against Leicester City tomorrow.

Here is the Chelsea starting XI that we believe will take to the field against the Foxes at Stamford Bridge.

GK - Edouard Mendy

This wasn't an easy choice. Mendy did not cover himself in glory last week with his mistake on the ball that led to Leeds' opening goal but his poor ability in possession is well known at this point in his Chelsea career.

However, that was his first real mistake this season, so it would be harsh to drop him for a game or two - what would benching him do for his confidence? - so he remains between the sticks in the hope he can erase that error last weekend from his mind.

RWB - Reece James

Despite Chelsea's star man not having his greatest game last weekend, much like many of the players, he played at right center back for a large majority of the game. It all but confirmed how much more effective he was out wide on the defensive flanks due to his creativity going forward and his excellent ability to take players on.

Not much more needs to be said here.

RCB - Cesar Azpilicueta

Our Spanish stalwart hasn't started a game since the first day of the season but despite this, I think our captain needs to come back into this starting XI to restore some order in the side.

Along as he doesn't play at wing-back, he can still contribute a lot to the back line.

CB - Thiago Silva

What else can you say about this man? He plays like he's still 25 and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. In a team that played one of the worst performances under Thomas Tuchel last Sunday, he was arguably the only one that could keep his head held high.

This man is still a top, top player.

Thiago Silva last season IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

LCB - Marc Cucurella

Suddenly with Kalidou Koulibaly's suspension last weekend, our centre back depth feels awfully short. I would have considered Chalobah in this position but having not played a minute so far this season, it feels like quite a big risk to put him in.

Cucurella can play in a back three and with how he's started the season with his new team, he deserves a chance to show what he can do in a centre back role.

LWB - Ben Chilwell

The Englishman came on against Leeds for 13 minutes last weekend, his first minutes of the season, but with the defence being shaken up due to Koulibaly's suspension, I think Chilwell has to start, even if he only plays 60-70 minutes.

CM - Jorginho

With N'Golo Kante injured and the man that is going to be put in the second centre midfield spot, Jorginho has to keep his place in this team. Despite his shakiness under pressure, he keeps the game ticking when in possession which is crucial for the team.

CM - Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea have been crying out for this man to return to the team while he has been out injured. His ability to beat the press and squeeze out of tight spaces on the ball is something very few players can do and for this reason, he has to come straight back into the starting XI.

RW - Raheem Sterling

Our best attacker currently without a doubt. He has to start every game for Chelsea and it is not up for debate. Had a really nice goal ruled out for offside last weekend and has shown that direct quality that has been missing from this Chelsea team for too long.

Raheem Sterling warming up for Chelsea IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

ST - Armando Broja

Kai Havertz did not have a good game last weekend and Broja has shown in a couple of cameo appearances off the bench what he can offer, so give the German forward a rest and start Broja so he can show Chelsea fans why there are talks that the Albanian is ready to sign a new deal with the club.

LW - Mason Mount

There have been talks that Mount should be dropped for a couple of games but that doesn't seem like it would benefit Chelsea. Would Tuchel rather start Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech, neither of whom don't particularly want to be at the club? Despite Mount's drop in performance level last weekend, he should remain a starter.

