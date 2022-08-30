Skip to main content

Chelsea's Predicted XI Vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea needs to carry on in their winning ways after taking all three points off Leicester City despite going down to 10 men as they take on Southampton tonight.

Here is are predicated XI that Chelsea could line up with as they play the Saints in the Premier Leagues' first mid-week fixtures of the year. 

GK - Edouard Mendy 

The Chelsea keeper definitely had a better game against Leicester City after his horror mistake against Leeds United. Mendy made four saves but did let in a near post effort from Harvey Barnes

RWB - Ruben Loftus-Cheek 

Thomas Tuchel has trusted Loftus-Cheek in his new position and it seems to be working out for the Chelsea side. 

The Englishmen may return to centre mid due to injuries and suspension in the Blues midfield.

CB - Reece James  

The English international stood out last game, James hit the post in the first half and also got the assist for Raheem Sterling's second goal, showing his quality going forward but could drop back into centre-back today.

Reece James and Raheem Sterling v Leicester

CB - Thiago Silva 

Probably one of the first names on the team sheet, Thiago Silva continues to bring brilliance to the Chelsea team despite his age and fights for the badge every week always making an impact. 

CB - Kalidou Koulibaly 

Chelsea's new defender will return from suspension today after his double yellow card against Leeds United. Tuchel will probably return to the three centre-back formation so we can expect to see Koulibaly straight back into the team. 

LWB - Marc Cucurella 

Yet another one of Chelsea's new signings who have come into the team and made an instant impact. Cucurella managed to assist Sterling in his first goal and almost got a second. In the form he is in, it looks hard for Ben Chilwell to get into the starting lineup. 

CM - Jorginho 

The Blues captain managed to put in a solid performance last week despite having to cover for the red-carded Conor Gallagher

CM - Mateo Kovacic 

Chelsea fans will hope and pray that Kovacic is fully fit to play in today's game due to the injury of N'Golo Kante and the suspension of Gallagher. The Blues have definitely missed Kovacic in previous games as he brings energy and quality to the midfield. 

Mateo Kovacic

RW - Raheem Sterling 

Sterling opened up his goal-scoring account with the Blues by grabbing two goals against Leicester. Now that he has the taste for goals, Chelsea fans will hope he will turn into the goal-scoring machine the club needs. 

ST - Armando Broja 

The Albanian has spent most of his time on the bench so far this season, but after numerous poor games from Kai Havertz, Broja deserves a chance to prove himself at the number nine position. 

LW - Mason Mount 

Mount played in more of a defensive position last week and we lost his brilliance going forward. It was safe to say bringing the 23-year-old off at halftime last week was the right call due to the situation, so hopefully tonight we see him more as a forward again. 

