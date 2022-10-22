Christian Pulisic Says Reece James Will be 'Flying Again' Soon Enough

Reece James got the worst news after Chelsea's 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, as the right back was told the knock he'd picked up in Italy was worse than they had first thought.

The England international was placed into a fight against time to get back on the pitch before the commencement of the Qatar World Cup in mid-November, but with less than a month left to recover, it is looking extremely unlikely.

Christian Pulisic has since explained what it has been like for both James and his Chelsea teammates to see one of their star players of the season go through such a big setback.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"We never like to see it," Pulisic told the official Chelsea website, "Reece [James] has been unbelievable with the way he’s been playing recently for club and country.

"He’s obviously a really close friend of mine so you hate to see him go down, but I know that’s not the end of him. We all know it."

James has suffered with big injuries before including a hamstring problem last season which saw him sidelined for 11 matches, so, Pulisic and co have little doubt that he will be able to bring himself back to his best when he does finally return.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He’s going to continue to fight, get himself ready as soon as he can and when he’s back he’ll be flying again," Pulisic said.



For now, the 22-year-old will have to watch both Chelsea and England attempt to survive without him.

