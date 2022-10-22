Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic Says Reece James Will be 'Flying Again' Soon Enough

IMAGO / PA Images

Christian Pulisic Says Reece James Will be 'Flying Again' Soon Enough

The Chelsea teammates are close friends.

Reece James got the worst news after Chelsea's 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, as the right back was told the knock he'd picked up in Italy was worse than they had first thought. 

The England international was placed into a fight against time to get back on the pitch before the commencement of the Qatar World Cup in mid-November, but with less than a month left to recover, it is looking extremely unlikely

Christian Pulisic has since explained what it has been like for both James and his Chelsea teammates to see one of their star players of the season go through such a big setback.

Christian Pulisic v Brentford

"We never like to see it," Pulisic told the official Chelsea website, "Reece [James] has been unbelievable with the way he’s been playing recently for club and country.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He’s obviously a really close friend of mine so you hate to see him go down, but I know that’s not the end of him. We all know it."

James has suffered with big injuries before including a hamstring problem last season which saw him sidelined for 11 matches, so, Pulisic and co have little doubt that he will be able to bring himself back to his best when he does finally return. 

Reece James down vs AC Milan

"He’s going to continue to fight, get himself ready as soon as he can and when he’s back he’ll be flying again," Pulisic said. 

For now, the 22-year-old will have to watch both Chelsea and England attempt to survive without him. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Ann-Katrin Berger
Match Coverage

Women's Super League: Where To Watch Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Millie Bright vs Brighton
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Need Fifth Consecutive Victory as They Face Brighton

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz and Victor Lindelof
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Chelsea Vs Manchester United

By Luka Foley
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Speaks On N'Golo Kante Contract Situation

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
News

'We Have To Get Him Back Fit' - Graham Potter on N'Golo Kante

By Stephen Smith
Gavin Bazunu
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Southampton Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James for England
News

Graham Potter Provides Update On Reece James

By Stephen Smith
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Enter Race For Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett