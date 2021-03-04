Combined XI: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool come head-to-head in the Premier League on Thursday night at Anfield.

Both sides have the chance to move into the top four momentarily with a win in Merseyside on Thursday.

It won't be a top four decider but it could have huge importance and bearing on the standings come the end of the season.

And WhoScored have released the Combined XI of the two teams based on 2020/21 league ratings.

Combined XI: Mendy; James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell; Thiago, Kante; Salah, Mount; Mane; Firmino

It's a packed Chelsea backline with all four defenders coming from west London as well as Edouard Mendy in between the sticks. N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount are also among the seven stars dominating the Blue corner in the XI.

The front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all feature as does Spaniard Thiago.

Both managers previewed the clash at Anfield on Thursday night.

Klopp: "I think now they are a step further [under Tuchel] and we will face them now. So, yeah, it will be interesting."

Tuchel: "They have dropped points recently, sometimes deserved but also many times not deserved and there was a streak of very unlucky results. It is one of the best teams in Europe, with one of the best managers in Europe. There is no doubt about it, but we are confident enough to go there and prepare ourselves for what we need to do to win, which is nothing else than a top performance."

