Skip to main content
Confirmed Line-ups: Kovacic Starts In RB Salzburg v Chelsea

IMAGO / PA Images

Confirmed Line-ups: Kovacic Starts In RB Salzburg v Chelsea

Here are tonight's confirmed XIs to face off on matchday 5 of Group E in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea face RB Salzburg away in Austria tonight in the UEFA Champions league with the hopes of securing a spot in the Round of 16, which will re-start in the new year. 

The last time these two sides met, Stamford Bridge saw a stalemate as, Noah Okafor's late equaliser cancelled out Raheem Sterling's opener with Graham Potter's first ever Chelsea game ending 1-1. 

The Blues remain unbeaten under the new management but after sharing the spoils in the Premier League with Manchester United on the weekend and Brentford before that, they will surely be gearing up for an essential three points this evening. 

Reece James v RB Salzburg

Reece James remains sidelined, as well as Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly but Marc Cucurella has recovered from tonsilitis and starts for Chelsea at the Red Bull Arena. 

RB Salzburg Starting XI

Philipp Kohn 

Amar Dedic, Bernardo, Strahinja Pavlociv, Maximilian Wober

Lucas Gourna-Douath

Luka Sucic, Nicolas Seiwald, Maurits Kjaergaard

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Junior Adamu, Noah Okafor

Substitutes: Nico Mantl (GK), Alexander Walke (GK), Ignace Van Der Brempt, Kamil Piatkowski, Samson Baidoo, Dijon Kameri, Andreas Ulmer, Roko Simic, Youba Diarra, Benjamin Sesko

Thiago Silva and Chukwubuike Adamu

Chelsea Starting XI

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho

Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Substitutes: Marcus Bettinelli (GK), Edouard Mendy (GK), Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Carney Chukwuemeka

Read More Chelsea Stories

Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

'I Want To Develop' - Callum Hudson-Odoi On His Move To Bayer Leverkusen

By Luka Foley
Cesar Azpilicueta vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: RB Salzburg Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Focused On Napoli Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Remains A Player Of Interest For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Naby Keita
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Shock Interest In Liverpool's Naby Keita

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez Remains On Chelsea's List

By Dylan McBennett
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Todd Boehly To Be Sporting Director In January

By Stephen Smith
Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Set To Appoint Monaco Technical Director Laurence Stewart

By Dylan McBennett