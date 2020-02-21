Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 22nd February will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the league clash which will see Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho come head-to-head at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the meeting between fourth and fifth - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett 

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

----------

Statistics

  • Chelsea have only lost one of their last 33 home games against Tottenham in all competitions dating back to 1990.
  • Tottenham have won only seven of their 55 Premier League matches against Chelsea, but three of those victories have come in the past six meetings.
  • Chelsea could go four league games without a win for the first time since December 2012.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard wants to see his side start putting their chances away.

----------

  • Chelsea's seven home defeats in all competitions is their most in a single season since 1994-95.
  • Tottenham could win four consecutive league matches for the first time since January to February 2019.
  • Spurs have won only two of their 11 Premier League fixtures this season versus the other teams who begin this matchround in the top half of the table.

-----------

VAR came to haunt Chelsea on Monday against Manchester United on Monday evening; they'll be hoping for a change of fortune this time round. 

-----------

Who will end the weekend in the top-four - Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your thoughts.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea await Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, which will see the winner end the weekend in the Champions League spots.

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian reveals family want to remain in London

Chelsea winger Willian wants to remain at the club beyond the summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season

Matt Debono

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Mario Pašalić hopes Atalanta will exercise £15M clause this summer

Mario Pašalić is looking to end his time out on loan from Chelsea and hopes Atalanta exercise their buy-out clause for the midfielder this summer.

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu keen to return to Chelsea after RB Leipzig loan spell

Ethan Ampadu has admitted he wants to return to Chelsea once his loan spell with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig comes to an end.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Jose Mourinho hits out at Premier League over scheduling of Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has voiced his frustrations ahead of their derby with Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Andreas Christensen will be available for Chelsea's clash with Tottenham Hotspur

Frank Lampard will have defender Andreas Christensen available for Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Agent of Emerson Palmieri confirms defender will decide Chelsea future in summer

Emerson Palmieri's agent has revealed the Chelsea defender will decide on his future once the season comes to a halt.

Matt Debono

John Terry tips Chelsea to pull through and make top-four

Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes Chelsea will manage to secure a spot in the Champions League next season despite their recent run of form.

Matt Debono

Report: N'Golo Kante scans reveal 'probable grade 2 tear' following injury against Man Utd

Chelsea have received a fresh blow after the scans for N'Golo Kante's injury against Manchester United have come back negative.

Matt Debono

Chelsea risk losing highly-rated youngster Samuel Iling-Junior - Bayern Munich, PSG & Ajax interested

Chelsea are facing the prospect of losing one of their most talented academy stars this summer as Samuel Iling-Junior's youth contract is set to expire.

Matt Debono