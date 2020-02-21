Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 22nd February will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the league clash which will see Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho come head-to-head at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the meeting between fourth and fifth - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

Statistics

Chelsea have only lost one of their last 33 home games against Tottenham in all competitions dating back to 1990.

Tottenham have won only seven of their 55 Premier League matches against Chelsea, but three of those victories have come in the past six meetings.

Chelsea could go four league games without a win for the first time since December 2012.

WATCH: Frank Lampard wants to see his side start putting their chances away.

Chelsea's seven home defeats in all competitions is their most in a single season since 1994-95.

Tottenham could win four consecutive league matches for the first time since January to February 2019.

Spurs have won only two of their 11 Premier League fixtures this season versus the other teams who begin this matchround in the top half of the table.

VAR came to haunt Chelsea on Monday against Manchester United on Monday evening; they'll be hoping for a change of fortune this time round.

