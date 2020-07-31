Confirmed Officials: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup on Saturday 1st August and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Wembley.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the cup final, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the clash at Wembley - which is live on BBC One.

----------

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants:Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh

Replacement official: Lee Betts

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Steve Child

----------

Statistics

Arsenal have won both of their previous FA Cup finals against Chelsea: 2-0 in 2002 and 2-1 in 2017.

However, Chelsea have won their other two meetings in major finals, by 2-1 in the 2007 League Cup and 4-1 in last year's Europa League showpiece.

Chelsea's only win in their past nine FA Cup clashes with the Gunners came in the 2009 semi-final.

Arsenal have reached the FA Cup final a record 21 times and have also won the competition 13 times - more than any other side. They have featured in 15% of all FA Cup finals.

----------

WATCH: Mason Mount targets FA Cup glory for Chelsea against Arsenal.

----------

The Gunners have not lost an FA Cup final at Wembley since a 1-0 defeat by West Ham in 1980.

This is Chelsea's 14th FA Cup final; only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) have reached more.

Chelsea have lost only one of their past 15 FA Cup matches.

Since his FA Cup debut in 2013, Olivier Giroud has scored 16 goals in the competition - second only to Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube