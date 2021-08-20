Confirmed Officials: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League
The officials have been selected.
Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday 22 August and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at the Emirates.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 2 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in north London.
Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood
Fourth official: James Linington
VAR: Graham Scott
Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard
