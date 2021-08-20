August 20, 2021
Confirmed Officials: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

The officials have been selected.
Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday 22 August and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at the Emirates.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 2 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in north London.

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood

Fourth official: James Linington

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard

