Confirmed Officials: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday 26 December and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at the Emirates.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 15 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in north London.

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Michael Oliver 

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

