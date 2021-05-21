Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday 23 May and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Villa Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 38 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Simon Long, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

VAR: Jared Gillett

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33252125
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Puli_Havertz
Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Needs to Name Best Chelsea XI Against Aston Villa

sipa_32553819
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

1002677637
News

The Champions League Qualification Permutations for Chelsea

sipa_33415207
News

Thomas Tuchel Slams VAR After Another Decision Goes Against Chelsea

sipa_33416484
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides N'Golo Kante & Kai Havertz Injury Updates

sipa_33416191
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City | Premier League

sipa_33415653
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City | Premier League