Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday 23 May and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Villa Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 38 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Simon Long, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

VAR: Jared Gillett

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

