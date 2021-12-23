Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday 26 December and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Villa Park.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 19 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Atkinson take charge of the meeting in the west Midlands.
Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Martin Atkinson
Read More
Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Dan Cook
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube