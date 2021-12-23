Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday 26 December and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Villa Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 19 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Atkinson take charge of the meeting in the west Midlands.

Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Dan Cook

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube