Confirmed Officials: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday 23 February and it will be refereed by Felix Brych at the Arena Naţională.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the round of 16, which will see Brych take charge of the meeting in Romania.

Felix Brych will be the referee for the Champions League tie - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

Assistant Referees: Mark Borsch (GER), Stefan Lupp (GER)

Fourth Official: Christian Dingert (GER)

VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

AVAR: Sascha Stegemann (GER)

