NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Officials: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday 23 February and it will be refereed by Felix Brych at the Arena Naţională

UEFA confirmed the officials for the round of 16, which will see Brych take charge of the meeting in Romania. 

Felix Brych will be the referee for the Champions League tie - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

Assistant Referees: Mark Borsch (GER), Stefan Lupp (GER)

Fourth Official: Christian Dingert (GER)

VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

AVAR: Sascha Stegemann (GER)

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-ger-bundesliga-leipzig-cologne
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Sule cover
Transfer News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel stepping up chase for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle

Haaland x Sancho cover
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel targeting summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland & Jadon Sancho

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (19)
News

Chelsea 'looking forward' to Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, says Mason Mount

fbl-eng-pr-southampton-chelsea (16)
News

Report: Marcos Alonso open to signing new contract at Chelsea

barnsley-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-fifth-round (2)
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga warns Chelsea ahead of Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (17)
News

Thomas Tuchel makes Callum Hudson-Odoi selection hint ahead of Atletico Madrid tie

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (14)
News

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount provides injury update ahead of Atlético Madrid clash