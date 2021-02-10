Confirmed Officials: Barnsley vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday 11 February and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Oakwell.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the fifth round ties, which will see Atkinson take charge of the cup tie.

Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the FA Cup clash - which is live on the BBC.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistant referees: Dan Cook & Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube