Confirmed Officials: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Saturday 8th August and it will be refereed by Ovidiu Haţegan at the Allianz Arena.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the cup final, which will see Haţegan take charge of the meeting.

Ovidiu Haţegan will be the referee for the last-16 clash - which is live on BT Sports.

Referee: Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU)

Assistant Referees: Octavian Șovre (ROU), Sebastian Gheorghe (ROU)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

AVAR: Marco Guida (ITA)

Fourth official: Radu Petrescu (ROU)

Statistics

Of the 22 players who started the 2012 Champions League final, just three remain at the clubs – all for Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller.

The five previous matches in all competitions between Chelsea and Bayern Munich have produced 20 goals, an average of four per game.

Bayern's record in two-legged ties against English clubs is 10 wins and six defeats; they had won five in a row before last season, their first defeat since losing to Chelsea in the 2004/05 quarter-finals.

Chelsea are currently unbeaten in a club-record 10 away European matches, since losing 0-3 to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 in 2018 (seven wins, three draws).

Chelsea have not won any of their last seven away Champions League matches in the knockout stages (four draws, three defeats), since a 1-0 win at Benfica in March 2012 in the quarter-final.

