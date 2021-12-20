Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Confirmed Officials: Brentford vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday 22 December and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The EFL confirmed the officials for the quarter final clash, which will see Bankes take charge of the encounter in west London.

Peter Bankes will be the referee for the cup tie.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistant Referees: Ian Hussin and Tim Wood

Fourth Official: Graham Scott

