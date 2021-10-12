    • October 12, 2021
    Confirmed Officials: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

    Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday 16 October and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at the Brentford Community Stadium.

    The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 8 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in west London.

    Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

    Referee: Anthony Taylor

    Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

    Fourth official: Simon Hooper

    VAR: Paul Tierney

    Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

