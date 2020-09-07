Confirmed Officials Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday 14 September and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the Amex Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the opening Matchweek of the 2020/21 season, which will see Pawson take charge of the meeting under the lights on the south coast.

Craig Pawson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Richard West

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Simon Beck

----------

