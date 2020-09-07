Confirmed Officials Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday 14 September and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the Amex Stadium.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for the opening Matchweek of the 2020/21 season, which will see Pawson take charge of the meeting under the lights on the south coast.
Craig Pawson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
----------
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Ian Hussin, Richard West
Fourth official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Kevin Friend
Assistant VAR: Simon Beck
----------
