Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed Officials: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday 18 January and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at the Amex Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 23 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast,

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Read More

Assistants: Simon Beck, Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009019391h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

just now
imago1008823057h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Reims Over Summer Move for Hugo Ekitike

27 minutes ago
imago0046699750h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Not a Fan' of Chelsea-Linked PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa

57 minutes ago
imago1009099373h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Challenges Chelsea to Get Back to Winning Ways vs Brighton

1 hour ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Premier League Club Approach Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

1 hour ago
imago1006860721h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Needs' Whole Chelsea Squad Available Rather Than January Signings

2 hours ago
imago1008744198h
Transfer News

Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea Latest: Contract Demands Revealed, Barcelona Hand Ultimatum & Agreement With Premier League Club

13 hours ago
imago1008953397h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Call Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Over Potential Move

14 hours ago