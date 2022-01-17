Confirmed Officials: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday 18 January and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at the Amex Stadium.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 23 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast,
Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.
Referee: Kevin Friend
Assistants: Simon Beck, Eddie Smart
Fourth official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Andre Marriner
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry
