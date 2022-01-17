Confirmed Officials: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday 18 January and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at the Amex Stadium.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry

