Confirmed Officials: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday 5 March and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Turf Moor.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 27 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in Lancashire.
Referee: Andre Marriner
Assistants: Simon Long, Adrian Holmes
Fourth official: Michael Oliver
VAR: Mike Dean
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes
