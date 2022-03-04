Confirmed Officials: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday 5 March and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Turf Moor.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 27 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in Lancashire.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Simon Long, Adrian Holmes

Fourth official: Michael Oliver

VAR: Mike Dean

Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

