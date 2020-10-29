Confirmed Officials: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday 31 October and it will be refereed by David Coote at Turf Moor. .

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 7 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting.

David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport Box Office.

----------

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Anthony Taylor

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

----------

