Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea versus Bayern Munich on Tuesday 25th February will be refereed by Frenchman Clément Turpin.

UEFA confirmed the set of officials which will take charge of the first-leg of the last-16 tie in west London on Tuesday.

Clément Turpin will be the referee for the European clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Clément Turpin [FRA]

Assistants: Nicolas Danos [FRA], Cyril Gringore [FRA]

Fourth official: Frank Schneider [FRA]

VAR: François Letexier [FRA]

Assistant VAR: Jérôme Brisard [FRA]

----------

Statistics

Chelsea and Bayern Munich last faced each other in the 2012 Champions League final, when Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich scored the joint-most goals from set-piece in this season's Champions League group stages [5].

Chelsea have been eliminated in each of their last four two-legged Champions League ties, failing to win any of those eight games [D4 L4].

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard issues Chelsea injury news ahead of Bayern clash.

----------

Since losing the 2012 Champions League final against Chelsea, Bayern Munich have eliminated English clubs in four of their five subsequent home/away ties in the competition.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in this season's Champions League, only the second time he's reached double figures in the tournament after 2012/13 with Borussia Dortmund.

----------

Who do you think will take an advantage into the second-leg at the Allianz Arena next month? Let us know your thoughts and predictions down below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube