Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea host relegation-confirmed Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday 14th July and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Assistants: Marc Perry, Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

Replacement official: Nigel Lugg

VAR: Martin Atkinson

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

----------

Statistics

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Norwich, winning nine.

The Canaries have not beaten Chelsea in 26 years.

Chelsea are aiming to win five successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since winning seven in a row under Antonio Conte in 2017.

The Blues have scored two or more goals in 10 of their last 12 Premier League games.

----------

WATCH: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of Norwich City's visit to Stamford Bridge.

----------

Willian has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge. The last Chelsea player to score in four consecutive home league appearances was Diego Costa in January 2015.

Relegated Norwich could lose an eighth consecutive league game for the first time in their history.

Norwich have taken just six points out of a possible 51 away from home this season, winning only once, and scoring a league-low seven goals.

Defeat against Chelsea would mean Norwich sustain 25 losses in a single season for the first time in league football.

----------

