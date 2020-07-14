Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea host relegation-confirmed Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday 14th July and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 36, which will see Moss take charge of the meeting.

Jonathan Moss will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Assistants: Marc Perry, Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

Replacement official: Nigel Lugg

VAR: Martin Atkinson

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

----------

Statistics

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Norwich, winning nine.
  • The Canaries have not beaten Chelsea in 26 years.
  • Chelsea are aiming to win five successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since winning seven in a row under Antonio Conte in 2017.
  • The Blues have scored two or more goals in 10 of their last 12 Premier League games.

----------

WATCH: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of Norwich City's visit to Stamford Bridge.

----------

  • Willian has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge. The last Chelsea player to score in four consecutive home league appearances was Diego Costa in January 2015.
  • Relegated Norwich could lose an eighth consecutive league game for the first time in their history.
  • Norwich have taken just six points out of a possible 51 away from home this season, winning only once, and scoring a league-low seven goals.
  • Defeat against Chelsea would mean Norwich sustain 25 losses in a single season for the first time in league football.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea eye Kepa Arrizabalaga swap deal for Atletico keeper Jan Oblak

Chelsea are reportedly heavily interested in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to solve the ongoing issue with club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ben Davies

Chelsea vs Norwich City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Norwich in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Predicted Chelsea XI: How the Blues could line up against Norwich City

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening as they host Norwich City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday, with a vital win needed to bounce back from an awful defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Man City's two-year European ban being lifted

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists he was never 'pinning his hopes' on Manchester City being disqualified from the Champions League next season to secure a top-four place.

Matt Debono

Team news: N'Golo Kante ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Norwich City

Frank Lampard confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Norwich City's visit to west London on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Man City Ban Lifted: What it means for Chelsea and top-four race

Chelsea will have to claim a spot inside the top four should they want to qualify for the 2020/21 Champions League after Manchester City had their two-year European ban lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea in 'regular contact' with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana's representatives

Chelsea have reportedly been in regular discussions in recent months with the representatives of Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Matt Debono

Report: Frank Lampard keen to sell Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with doubts of his first-team quality

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard has reportedly stated his desire to replace the Spanish international as first choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Ben Davies