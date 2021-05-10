Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday 12 May and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 36 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in west London.

Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Simon Long

Fourth official: Lee Mason

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube