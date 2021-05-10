Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday 12 May and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 36 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in west London.

Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Simon Long

Fourth official: Lee Mason

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32561949 (1)
News

Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_33272974
News

Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Team After Massive Win Over Man City

sipa_32915902
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

sipa_33066013
Transfer News

Stefano Piolo Confirms AC Milan Want to Keep Fikayo Tomori on Permanent Basis

sipa_33186356 (2)
Transfer News

Tammy Abraham 'Very Likely' to Leave Chelsea This Summer Amid West Ham Interest

sipa_32800516 (1)
News

Conor Gallagher Ready to Fight for Chelsea Future Under Thomas Tuchel

sipa_33273692
News

Tuchel: Chelsea Have to Fight to Finish Champions League job against Manchester City

sipa_33273693
News

Thomas Tuchel: Two Wins Over Man City Give Chelsea Confidence Ahead of Champions League Final