Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League
Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday 20 April and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 33 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Moss take charge of the meeting in west London.
Jonathan Moss will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Jonathan Moss
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Assistants: Marc Perry, James Mainwaring
Fourth official: Andy Madley
VAR: Darren England
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube