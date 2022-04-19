Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday 20 April and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 33 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Moss take charge of the meeting in west London.

Jonathan Moss will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Assistants: Marc Perry, James Mainwaring

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011386071h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Arsenal

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms18 minutes ago
imago1011377839h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Arsenal as Mateo Kovacic Ruled Out

By Matt Debono24 minutes ago
imago1011386071h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Plans Chelsea Midfield Overhaul in Summer Transfer Window

By Nick Emms50 minutes ago
imago1011396796h
News

Conor Gallagher Admits He is Not Thinking About Chelsea Future During Crystal Palace Loan

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011396748h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Make Decision on Chelsea Future By End of April

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011309786h
News

Report: Real Madrid Assessing Antonio Rudiger Transfer Following Champions League Performance for Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011384623h
News

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Drops Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Conor Gallagher Transfer Hint

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011382064h
News

Mason Mount Proud of Chelsea Goal Involvements After Crystal Palace Triumph

By Nick Emms3 hours ago