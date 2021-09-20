Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

The officials have been selected.

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday 22 September and it will be refereed by Graham Scott at Stamford Bridge.

The EFL confirmed the officials for third round tie, which will see Scott take charge of the meeting in west London.

Graham Scott will be the referee for the cup clash.

Referee: Graham Scott

Assistant referees: Dan Cook and Simon Long

Fourth official: Gavin Ward

