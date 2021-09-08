Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

The officials have been selected.

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday 11 September and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 4 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in west London.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Dan Cook, Simon Long.

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

