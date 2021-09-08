September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

The officials have been selected.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday 11 September and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 4 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in west London.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Dan Cook, Simon Long. 

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34596318
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32553819
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

sipa_34089403
News

Report: Chelsea Ready to Contest Thiago Silva Suspension After FIFA Invoke Five-Day Ban

sipa_34089403
News

Report: Thiago Silva to Miss Chelsea's Clashes vs Aston Villa & Zenit Due to Suspension

sipa_34754824 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Face Competition From Man City, Man Utd & Liverpool for Declan Rice

sipa_34321911 (1)
News

Gareth Southgate Challenges Callum Hudson-Odoi to Make England Return

sipa_34694277 (2)
Transfer News

Monchi: Jules Kounde 'Liked' Chelsea Move, Offer Didn't 'Satisfy' Sevilla

sipa_34518917
News

Report: Chelsea Set to Play 2021 Club World Cup Away From Japan - Qatar Linked As Possible Venue