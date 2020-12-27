Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday 28 December and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 16 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in west London.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Amazon Prime.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Simon Long, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Gavin Ward

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube