NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday 28 December and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 16 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in west London.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Amazon Prime.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Simon Long, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Gavin Ward

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-eng-pr-arsenal-chelsea (10)
News

Frank Lampard faces Chelsea sack if he fails to deliver top-four finish

arsenal-v-chelsea-premier-league (18)
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea need 'strong mindset' ahead of Aston Villa clash

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (43)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

norwich-city-v-liverpool-fc-premier-league (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Frank Lampard set to make several changes ahead of a must-win game

fbl-eng-pr-arsenal-chelsea (9)
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea let themselves down in Arsenal defeat

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-brighton
Transfer News

Chelsea to step up Declan Rice chase in January window?

everton-v-chelsea-premier-league (17)
Transfer News

Billy Gilmour & Tino Anjorin set for Chelsea stay in January

fbl-eng-pr-arsenal-chelsea (4)
News

Mason Mount: Arsenal defeat wasn't good enough for Chelsea's standards