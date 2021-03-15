NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League on Wednesday 17 March and it will be refereed by Daniele Orsato at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the round of 16, which will see Orsato take charge of the meeting in west London.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referees: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA), Fabiano Preti (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

AVAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Fourth official: Daniele Doveri (ITA)

